The 10 Most Important Things In The World Right Now

REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk People gather at a temporary tent camp set up for Ukrainian refugees outside Donetsk, located in Russia’s Rostov region near the Russian-Ukrainian border, August 18, 2014.

1. A video released on Tuesday by ISIS appears to show the murder of American journalist Steven Sotloff.

2. Over one million people have been displaced as a result of the crisis in Ukraine, according to the UN refugee agency.

3. Obama announced he was sending an additional 350 troops to protect the U.S. embassy in Iraq, bringing the total number of U.S. troops in Iraq to 1,500.

4. Apple refuted allegations that any of its systems, including iCloud, were breached in the celebrity hacking scandal where hundreds of nude photos were leaked online.



5. The ebola epidemic in West Africa has led to major food shortages and skyrocketing prices in the region, the U.N. said.

6. European Union officials are thinking about boycotting the 2018 World Cup as part of an extension of sanctions against Russia, the Financial Times said.

7. A crew member of the South Korean ferry that sank in April testified in court that he and another worker drank beer as they were waiting to be rescued, Reuters reports.



8. All CVS stores in the U.S. have stopped selling tobacco products as of Tuesday night, one month earlier than planned.

9. The former European commissioner for monetary union, Oilli Rehn, said that it would be impossible for an independent Scotland to use the pound without Westminster’s formal permission, the Guardian reports.

10. DNA tests have proved the innocence of two North Carolina men after spending more than 30 years in prison.

And finally…



Newly-wed celeb couple Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie got $US2 million from People and Hello! magazine for exclusive pics from their ceremony.

