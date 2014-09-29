The 10 Most Important Things In The World Right Now

REUTERS/Kyodo Volcanic smoke rises from Mount Ontake, which straddles Nagano and Gifu prefectures, central Japan, September 27, 2014.

1. Police fired tear gas on thousands of pro-democracy protestors in Hong Kong’s financial district.

2. Syrian Kurdish refugees continue to flood the Turkish border, bringing the total the number of Kurds seeking a safe haven to more than 150,000. “The Kurds fear a massacre, especially after recent Islamic State attacks on Kurdish civilians in Iraq,” The New York Times writes.

3. Afghanistan’s new president, Ashraf Ghani Ahmadzai, was sworn in on Monday.



4. President Obama said in a CBS interview on Sunday that U.S. intelligence agencies “underestimated Islamic State activity inside Syria,” according to Reuters.

5. European Union regulators will publish details of an investigation involving Apple’s tax arrangements with the Irish government, and whether the firm made illegal deals.

6. Investors withdrew around $US10 billion after Bill Gross left PIMCO, the Wall Street Journal reports.



7. The Spanish prime minister will hold an emergency meeting Monday to respond to Catalonia’s call for a formal independence referendum on Nov. 9.

8. An eruption on Mount Ontake in Japan is believed to have killed 31 people after the volcano erupted on Saturday without warning.



9. Lenovo will close a $US2.1 billion takeover of IBM’s x86 server division on Wednesday, Reuters reports.



10. Smuggled iPhone 6’s aren’t selling as well in mainland China as expected, The New York Times reports.

And finally …

George Clooney and lawyer Ama Almuddin are married!

