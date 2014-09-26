The 10 Most Important Things In The World Right Now

REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani Shi’ite fighters, who have joined the Iraqi army to fight against militants of the Islamic State, run as they take part in field training in the desert region between Kerbala and Najaf, south of Baghdad September 25, 2014.

It’s Friday! Here’s what you need to know.

1. Markets got crushed on Thursday during the biggest stock sell-off on Wall Street in two months.

2. The FBI says it knows the jihadist who murdered three hostages.

3. UK Parliament will debate on Friday whether to join the US-led coalition against Islamic State militants in Iraq. If the action receives its expected approval, British jets will be ready to attack within 24 hours of the vote, the Guardian said.

4. US Attorney General Eric Holder announced his resignation on Thursday. Holder will remain in his post until President Obama names a successor, however, White House officials told the New York Times that the president was “a long way” from that decision.

5. The St. Louis suburb of Ferguson, Missouri, has descended into mayhem again after officers arrested protestors in front of the police station Thursday night. A scuffle broke out behind Police Chief Thomas Jackson after he decided to walk with the demonstrators, according to CNN.



6. More than one-quarter of Sierra Leone is now under quarantine, according to The New York Times, as the Ebola virus continues to spread uncontrollably.

7. Reports that the iPhone 6 Plus bends through normal usage appear to be overblown. Apple said that just 9 customers have contacted the company with a bent iPhone Plus 6 since the phone’s release.

8. Catalan president Artur Mas will sign a decree on Saturday that calls for a vote to secede from Spain, the Financial Times reports.



9. Hundreds of school children have joined Hong Kong Occupy Central, a pro-democracy protest led by thousands of university students.

10. Derek Jeter’s final game in Yankee Stadium ended with a winning hit.

And finally …

The ceiling of the Sistine Chapel has new lights.

