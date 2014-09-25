The 10 Most Important Things In The World Right Now

REUTERS/Lucas Jackson British Prime Minister David Cameron announces that the U.K. will join the air campaign against ISIL as he addresses the 69th United Nations General Assembly at the U.N. headquarters in New York September 24, 2014.

1. Two days after authorizing airstrikes against Islamic State militants in Syria, President Obama called on the world to unite to dismantle the extremist group’s “network of death” during an address at the UN general assembly.

2. Obama also said the US would lift sanctions in Russia if the government supported a peace deal between Ukraine and pro-Russian separatists.

3. British Prime Minister David Cameron will meet with Parliament on Friday to debate “the UK’s response to the request from the Iraqi government for air strikes to support operations against ISIL in Iraq,” Downing Street said in a statement. Cameron made clear he was ready to join US-led airstrikes in Iraq in a speech at the UN general assembly.

4. French President Francois Hollande confirmed that a French tourist kidnapped in Algeria was killed by an Islamic State-linked jihadist group known as Jund al-Khilafah in response to French airstrikes in Iraq.

5. India’s first probe to enter Mars’ orbit has snapped its first pictures of the red planet, which are still being processed, according to BBC News.



6. Apple pulled the iOS 8.0.1 update following widespread reports that it was messing up people’s phones.

7. Reports that the new iPhone 6 Plus bends when tucked into a pants pocket has sparked Internet hysteria, although there’s little to suggest that the phone’s malleability is related to its structural design.

8. Three suspected Islamic State terrorists turned themselves in after French police went to the wrong airport to retrieve them.

9. China is considering replacing central bank chief Zhou Xiaochuan “amid disagreements over the direction of financial policy,” the Wall Street Journal reports.

10. A new report from the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention tracks infant mortality in the world’s most developed nations, showing that the US falls behind most European countries as well as Japan, Korea, Israel, Australia, and New Zealand.

David Cameron will say sorry to the Queen in person after he was overheard on a microphone telling former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg that she “purred” in response to learning that Scotland voted No to independence.

