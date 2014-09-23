The 10 Most Important Things In The World Right Now

REUTERS/Kadir Celikcan Turkish soldiers stand guard as Syrians wait behind the border fences near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, September 18, 2014

1. The US and a coalition of Arab nations — Bahrain, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and the United Arab Emirates — have begun striking Islamic State targets in Syria.

2. The conflict in Syria has sent 130,000 refugees across the border into Turkey in just the last few days.



3. Business leaders and politicians will convene at a one-day Summit at UN headquarters in New York City on Tuesday to bring attention to climate change ahead of a 2015 agreement.

4. A new report from the World Health Organisation warns that the number of Ebola infections could triple to 20,000 by the start of November.



5. A whistleblower who helped uncover an ongoing fraud received over $US30 million as a reward, the largest payout ever from the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

6. Tesco, Britain’s biggest supermarket chain, suspended four senior executives after the company revealed a $US408 million overstatement in first-half profits.

7. Israeli forces said that two Palestinians suspected of killing three Israeli teenagers in June were shot dead, according to the Guardian, although Palestinian officials have not confirmed the deaths.



REUTERS/Carlo Allegri A protester carries a sign during the ‘People’s Climate March’ in the Manhattan borough of New York September 21, 2014.

8. Apple said it sold a record number of iPhones — more than 10 million — in the opening weekend.

9. More than 100 demonstrators were arrested on Monday in New York City as they staged a sit-in to protest Wall Street for “financing Wall Street.”



10. Jack Ma, the founder of Alibaba, is now China’s richest person.

Pink Floyd has announced its first new album in two decades. It’s called The Endless River.



