The 10 Most Important Things In The World Right Now

AP Photo/Mel Evans Tens of thousands of activists walked through Manhattan on Sunday, warning that climate change is destroying the Earth — in stride with demonstrators around the world who urged policymakers to take quick action.

Hello! The ASX closed down more than 1% today. Here are some of the big talking points in the world right.

1. A yet-to-be-released report from the Centres for Disease Control estimates that Ebola could infect up to 500,000 people by the end of January without additional aid from governments, Bloomberg News reports.

2. An estimated 311,000 demonstrators flooded the streets of New York City on Sunday to call for action on climate change. The People’s Climate March, which took place in other cities around the globe, comes ahead of a United Nations summit on Tuesday in which leaders will discuss ways to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

3. NASA’s Maven spacecraft slipped into orbit around Mars late Sunday after launching from Earth 10 months ago. The next Mars explorer will provide hints about how the red planet lost its atmosphere and surface water over time.

4. More than 70,000 Syrian Kurds have fled to Turkey in the last day in order to escape the Islamic State militant group.

5. The heirs to the Rockefeller fortune will announce on Monday plans to begin divesting their charity, Rockefeller Brothers Fund, from fossil fuel companies to help combat climate change, The New York Times reports.



6. Alibaba’s IPO set a world-record at $US25 billion after the e-commerce company “exercised an option to boost the deal size by 15% on strong demand,” Bloomberg Businessweek reports.

7. Pope Francis, 77, visited Albania on Sunday, where he praised the government for creating “national unity among Muslims, Orthodox and Catholics, with an interreligious council that has helped a lot and is balanced,” the AFP said.

8. Spain’s central government will try to block a law passed Friday by Catalonia’s parliament that calls for an independence referendum on Nov. 9, The Wall Street Journal reports.

9. Sunday marked one year since an Al-Qaeda affiliated group shot and killed at least 67 people at the Westgate shopping center in Nairobi.A black granite stone plaque was unveiled to honour the victims.

10. Oculus, the company bought by Facebook in March, unveiled a new virtual reality headset prototype, called “Crescent Bay,” on Saturday.

And finally…

Emma Watson, a goodwill ambassador for U.N. Women, received a standing ovation following her speech on gender equality at the U.N. Headquarters in New York City on Saturday.

You can watch below:

