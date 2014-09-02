The 10 Most Important Things In The World Right Now

REUTERS/Luke MacGregor An armed police officer is seen on duty in Downing Street, central London Sept. 1, 2014. British Prime Minister David Cameron said on Monday he would bring in new laws to give police the power to seize the passports of suspected Iraq and Syria-bound Islamist fighters.

1. Ukraine’s president Petro Poroshenko accused Russia in a speech on Monday of “direct and unconcealed aggression” as the military crisis in the country’s eastern region continues.

2. NATO officials set to meet in Wales on Friday announced plans to create a force of 4,000 troops “capable of deploying quickly to Eastern Europe,” The New York Times said.



3. In a speech on Monday, British prime minister David Cameron suggested giving police the power to seize the passports of British citizens suspected of trying to leave the country to support the Islamic State, also known as ISIS.

4. The National Institutes of Health plans to fast-track the first test on humans of an Ebola vaccine.

5. The FBI is now involved in an investigation to uncover the hacker responsible for posting hundreds of nude photos of celebrities online.

6. Support for Scottish independence is gaining, the Press Association reports, in the lead-up to the Sept. 18 referendum in which residents of Scotland will vote Yes or No to staying a part of the U.K.

7. U.S. forces have launched an attack against Al-Shabaab, an Islamist terror group affiliated with al Qaeda, in Somalia.

8. During a meeting in Paris, French President Francois Hollande and European Central Bank President Mario Draghi agreed that the two threats to the E.U’s economy are deflation and weak growth, Reuters said.

9. The U.S. government has requested the release of three Americans detained in North Korea, one serving a 15-year term and two facing trial, who pleaded for help from Washington in a CNN interview.

10. Mexican authorities are looking into why at least 53 tons of fish turned up dead in a lagoon.

Russia said on Monday that all five geckos involved in a space experiment to see how zero gravity affects their sex lives died on the journey back to Earth. : (

