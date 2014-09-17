The 10 Things Europe Will Be Talking About At Work Today

G’day all. As Australia gets ready to head home, Europe is getting ready for work. Here’s what they’ll be chatting about today.

1. It’s the final day before Scottish residents head to the polls to vote on whether or not Scotland should be an independent country. You can catch up on all our Scottish independence referendum coverage here.

2. A new poll from The Telegraph suggests that women voters could be key to securing a victory for the No campaign (pro-union) in the Scottish independence referendum.

3. President Obama’s top military advisor, Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman Gen. Martin E. Dempsey, hinted on Tuesday that he would not be opposed to putting US ground troops in Iraq to fight Islamic State militants in comments that run counter to the message from the president.



4. Everyone loves Apple’s new iPhone 6.

5. President Obama plans to send 3,000 American troops to help combat the Ebola outbreak in West Africa. “We can’t dawdle on this one,” the president said in a press conference Tuesday.



6. Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation said that the Ebola outbreak will cost close to $US1 billion to get under control.

7. Sony says it’s expected to lose $US2.14 billion for the year ending in March 2015, which is more than four times the previous forecasted annual loss.

9. NASA awarded multi-billion dollar contracts to Boeing and SpaceX to develop spacecrafts to carry astronauts to and from space.

9. An American man has been detained by South Korean border guards following a supposed attempt to swim to North Korea to meet Kim Jong Un, according to the Associated Press.

10. Hong Kong tycoon Stephen Hung ordered a record 30 Rolls Royce Phantoms at a cost of $US20 million to shuttle around guests staying at his Macau casino.

And finally…

The MacArthur Foundation has named its 2014 Fellows. Twenty-one individuals will each receieve $US625,000 to spend however they want.

