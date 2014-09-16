The 10 Things Europe Will Be Talking About At Work Today

REUTERS Dave Cameron makes a last-minute plea to keep the union intact.

As Australia gets ready to head home, Europe is getting ready for work. Here’s what they’ll be chatting about today.

1. The U.S. launched the first airstrikes against the Islamic State in Iraq under an expanded military campaign to defeat the militant group.

2. The death toll continues to climb in India’s Kashmir Valley region, which is experiencing the worst flooding in at least five decades. Health officials are now worried about the spread of waterborne diseases.

3. There are just two days until Scotland decides whether or not to break the 307-year-old union with England. Follow this link if you’re still not sure what the independence referendum is all about.

4. President Obama will announce a major expansion of aid toward fighting the Ebola outbreak in West Africa, including the construction of 17 treatment centres in Liberia with around 1,700 beds, The New York Times reports.

5. Apple received a record 4 million preorders in the first 24 hours that the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus were available.

6. Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba raised its IPO price range to $US66-68, up from $US60-66, ahead of its debut on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday.

7. A new climate report out Tuesday will argue that the world has just 15 years to switch to a low-carbon economy in order to mitigate the worst effects of climate change.



8. Switzerland said it might offer Edward Snowden safe entry “if he helped a potential criminal inquiry into U.S. spying there,” Reuters reports.

9. Tesla shares plunged on Monday after Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas cautioned that the stock price might be rising too quickly.

10. Boeing could beat out Elon Musk’s SpaceX for a multibillion-dollar NASA contract to carry astronauts to and from space, industry officials told The Wall Street Journal. Private transport company SpaceX — which unveiled a passenger version of its Dragon cargo ship at the end of May — has thus far been considered the favourite.

And finally…

Scientists have pinpointed a comet surface landing spot for a probe deployed by the European Space Agency’s Rosetta spacecraft. Rosetta made history in August for becoming the first craft to rendezvous with a comet.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.