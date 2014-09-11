The 10 Most Important Things In The World Right Now

Good morning! Here’s what people will be chatting about on Thursday

1. In a speech Wednesday evening, President Barack Obama outlined a four-part plan to “destroy” the Islamic State militant group

2. As part of expanded military action against militants, Obama authorised airstrikes in Syria and more ground troops in Iraq.

3. The judge in the Oscar Pistorius case is expected to deliver a verdict this morning on charges that the Olympic track star murdered his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp last year.

4. A new Survation poll on Scottish independence showed the No vote — or pro-union camp — leading by 6%. The news is a relief for the Better Together campaign after two polls earlier this week showed the Yes vote — or pro-independence camp — ahead.



5. The Royal Bank of Scotland said it will move its headquarters to London if Scotland goes independent.



6. Apple has delayed the release of the iPhone 6 in China, set for other parts of the world on Sept. 19.



7. The NFL is investigating a report from a law enforcement official claiming football executives had a video in April of recently ousted player Ray Rice hitting his fiancee in an elevator.



8. Toronto Mayor Rob Ford has been diagnosed with a tumour after being hospitalized Wednesday with abdominal pains.



9. Russian hackers published the passwords to nearly 5 million accounts.



10. China and Russia are reportedly planning to build one of the largest seaports in northeast Asia.



And finally…

Scientists are doubting whether a crater near Nicaragua’s capital that appeared over the weekend was caused by a meteor, as originally reported.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.