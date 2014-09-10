The 10 Most Important Things In The World Right Now

REUTERS/Adnan Abidi A tractor evacuating Kashmiri flood victims to higher grounds travels through a flooded street in Srinagar September 9, 2014.

Good morning! Here’s what people will chatting about on Wednesday.

1. Apple introduced the iPhone 6 (in two sizes) and the Apple Watch on Tuesday. The new iPhone is awesome.



2. President Barack Obama will deliver a televised address Wednesday night, laying out the White House strategy to fight Islamic State extremists in Iraq and Syria.

3. Hundreds have been killed in Pakistan and India as the two regions face the worst floods in more than half a century.

4. With less than 10 days to go before the Scottish Independence Referendum, Bank of England Governor Mark Carney tore into Alex Salmond’s plan to keep the pound if Scotland goes independent.



5. Meanwhile, British Prime Minister David Cameron is in Scotland to beg voters to keep the union intact.



6. Dollar General is reportedly planning a hostile takeover of Family Dollar with a $US9.1 billion offer.



7. The World Economic Forum’s Summer Davos kicks off in northern China’s Tianjin. The meeting of more than 1,600 world leaders will last until Friday.

8. The World Health Organisation said on Tuesday that nearly 2,300 people have died from Ebola in Liberia, Sierra Leone, Guinea, and Nigeria, with almost 50% of infections occurring in the last three weeks.

9. Microsoft is reportedly working out a deal to buy Mojang, the maker of insanely popular video game Minecraft, for $US2 billion, according to DealBook.

10. Canada has located a British explorer ship that that disappeared in the Arctic more than 150 years ago, solving one of the country’s “greatest mysteries,” according to Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper.



And finally…

Prince Charles let slip that he hopes Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton has a girl.

