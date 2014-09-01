The 10 Most Important Things In The World Right Now

REUTERS/Bobby Yip Pro-democracy lawmaker Leung Kwok-hung is dragged away by security guards as he protests against Li Fei (not pictured), deputy general secretary of the National People’s Congress (NPC) standing committee, who is speaking at a briefing session in Hong Kong September 1, 2014.

Good morning! Here’s what people will about on Monday, also Labour Day in the United States.

1. In response to the killing of three Jewish teens in June, Israel said it has plans to takeover nearly 1,000 acres of land in the Palestinian-occupied West Bank. The move is believed to be the “largest seizure by Israel in 30 years,” the BBC said.

2. Police used pepper spray on pro-democracy demonstrators in Hong Kong after China ruled on Sunday that it would not allow the open nomination of candidates to elect its new leader.

3. The European Union warned they will unleash more sanctions on Russia in the next week unless Moscow de-escalates its presence in eastern Ukraine.

4. Iraqi forces announced Sunday that they have broken a more than month-long siege by ISIS militants on the northern Shiite Turkmen town of Amirli, the Associated Press reported.

6. In Pakistan, protests against prime minister Nawaz Sharif have turned deadly.

6. A Swedish man that may have been infected with the Ebola virus has been hospitalized in Stockholm.



7. Nude photos of several celebrities, including Jennifer Lawrence and Kate Upton, were leaked online in an alleged hack to Apple’s iCloud.

8. Texas Gov. Rick Perry’s verified Twitter account posted an image Sunday night that mocked the district attorney at the center of his criminal indictment. Perry followed up with a post that said the tweet was “unauthorised.”

9. A federal judge temporarily blocked a Louisiana law that “would likely have closed of all five abortion clinics in the state,” Reuters reports.

10. Cambridge University researchers said in a new study that we will be unable to stop climate change unless we start eating less meat.

And finally…

Today marks the 100th anniversary of the death of Martha, the last known passenger pigeon. The species, once ubiquitous throughout North America, was hunted to extinction during the 19th century.

