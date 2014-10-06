The 10 Most Important Things In The World Right Now

Hello! The All Ordinaries Index lost 0.4% today to close at 5292.6 points. Here’s what people are talking about.

1. Brazil’s president Dilma Rousseff led in Sunday’s first round of elections, but after failing to win a majority of the vote, will have to run against pro-business candidate Aecio Neves in the second round of the contest on Oct. 26.

2. After more than a week of demonstrations, pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong lifted their blockade outside government headquarters and allowed civil servants to return to work Monday morning. Students are now in open negotiations with the government.

3. Hewlett-Packard plans to split in two, with its personal-computer and printer businesses breaking away from its corporate hardware and services segments, The Wall Street Journal reported.

4. Sierra Leone counted 121 deaths on Sunday, marking “one of the single deadliest days” since the beginning of the Ebola outbreak in West Africa, Reuters reported.

5. It’s Nobel Prize week. The 2014 prize in physiology and medicine will be announced at 5:30am ET on Monday.

6. Officials told The Wall Street Journal that the European Union is likely to reject France’s 2015 budget plan, which does not meet the EU’s deadline of lowering the public deficit to 3% of GDP by next year.

7. Thomas Eric Duncan, the first patient diagnosed with Ebola in the US, is in critical condition at a Dallas Hospital.



8. Euro Disney has agreed to a 1 billion euro recapitalization plan proposed by the Walt Disney Company.



9. A UN report released Monday, the Global Diversity Outlook, shows that countries are far off from meeting their 2020 goals for protecting animals and plants.



10. Another round of nude celebrity photos has leaked.



And finally …

More than half of Britons can’t spell common words, including restaurant and occurrence.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.