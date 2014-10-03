The 10 Most Important Things In The World Right Now

REUTERS/Tyrone Siu Joshua Wong, leader of the student movement, delivers a speech, outside the offices of Hong Kong’s Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying in Hong Kong early October 3, 2014.

Hello! Here’s what you need to know for Friday.

1. Hong Kong’s leader Leung Chu-ying has refused to step down, despite protests for his resignation by midnight Thursday, but has agreed to talks with student demonstrators.



2. The UN’s Ebola chief, Anthony Banbury, has warned that the Ebola virus could mutate and go airborne.

The names, addresses, phone numbers, and emails of 76 million households and 7 million small businesses was compromised in a cyber attack on JPMorgan, the bank said in an SEC filing on Thursday.

4. British prime minister David Cameron will be the first world leader to meet with new Afghan president Ashraf Ghani during a surprise visit to Kabul on Friday.

5. Australia has authorised airstrikes and the deployment of ground troops to fight Islamic State militants in Iraq.

6. Chai Yan Leung, the daughter of Hong Kong’s leader, CY Leung, is receiving a storm of negative press after bragging about her expensive, taxpayer-funded lifestyle on social media.

7. An American cameraman for NBC News has been diagnosed with Ebola and is being flown back to the US for treatment.



8. Warren Buffett has admitted that he made a “huge mistake” investing in Tesco as shares in the UK’s biggest retailer fall to an 11-year low.

9. Adam Sandler has signed an exclusive four-movie deal with Netflix, another move by the streaming service to shake up the entertainment industry.

10. Scientists have discovered previously unknown features of the Earth’s ocean floor from a new map made using satellite information.

And finally …

Most Americans can’t answer these five questions.

