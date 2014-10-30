The 10 Most Important Things In The World Right Now

REUTERS/Stringer Rescue teams from the Sri Lankan military engage in rescue operation work at the site of a landslide at the Koslanda tea plantation in Badulla October 29, 2014.

Good morning! Here’s what you need to know for Thursday.

1. The World Health Organisation issued promising news about the state of Ebola, noting that the epidemic in Liberia may be slowing down.



2. A mudslide set off by monsoon rains may have killed in hundreds in Sri Lanka.

3. NATO said on Wednesday afternoon that it has intercepted an unusually high number of Russian bomber planes over the Atlantic, Black Sea, and Baltic Sea over a 24-hour period since Tuesday.

4. OPEC Secretary-General Abdalla Salem el-Badri said he expects a sharp fall in US shale output if oil prices stay low.

5. It could take months for investigators to determine what caused a rocket built by Orbital Sciences and carrying a cargo ship bound for the International Space Station to blow up seconds after launch, obliterating an estimated $US200 million in an instant.



6. Fiat Chrysler plans to spin-off Ferrari, its most valuable brand.



7. Samsung posted a 49% drop in profit, the lowest in three years as the electronics maker loses its grip on the smartphone market.

8. Former US Federal Reserve chairman Alan Greenspan believes that the third instalment of the government’s stimulus program, known as QE3, did not meet its goals, which he revealed after the Fed announced the program’s end on Wednesday.

9. US government officials have openly criticised Secretary of State John Kerry,

comparing him to a lost astronaut in space because he often gets “out of sync with the White House in his public statements.”

10. The San Francisco Giants won the World Series Wednesday night, beating the Kansas City Royals in Game 7.

And finally …

Behold: A prototype of the world’s most advanced flying car.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.