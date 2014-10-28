The 10 Most Important Things In The World Right Now

Good morning! Here’s what you need to know for Tuesday.

1. Sweden just cut interest rates to zero.



2. Lloyds bank has confirmed its plan to cut 9,000 jobs over the next three years and to close 200 branches.

3. The world population is growing so fast that not even another world war or a devastating pandemic would reduce the number of people to a sustainable amount, a new study suggests.

4. A US nurse who was involuntarily quarantined in New Jersey after treating Ebola patients in Sierra Leone is preparing to take legal action.

5. The European stress test results published on Sunday had “isolated errors and inconsistencies,” The Wall Street Journal reports, including a mistake in reporting the key capital ratio of one Italian bank.



6. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reportedly had ankle surgery.

7. The United States Postal Service has revealed that it “approved nearly 50,000 requests last year from law enforcement agencies and its own internal inspection unit to secretly monitor the mail of Americans for use in criminal and national security investigations,” The New York Times writes.

8. Rob Ford’s brother, Doug Ford, was defeated by a moderate conservative in the Toronto mayoral election on Monday.

9. Wal-Mart said it will not accept Apple Pay.

10. British Prime Minister David Cameron is preparing to fight the European commission’s request to fork over £1.7 billion.

And finally …

Six-year-olds in New York City now have a designated club to party at night.

