The 10 Most Important Things In The World Right Now

REUTERS/Nacho Doce Supporters of Brazil’s President and Workers’ Party presidential candidate Dilma Rousseff, react to the first results of the Brazil general elections.

Good morning! Here’s what you need to know for Monday.

1. Dilma Rousseff narrowly beat her rival Aécio Neves for another term as Brazil’s president.

2. Investors have not taken the re-election news well.

3. Twenty-five banks failed the European Central Bank’s stress test due to capital shortfalls.

4. Nine of those banks were in Italy.

5. Pro-western parties are expected to dominate Ukraine’s parliamentary elections in a show of support for new leader Petro Poroshenko.

6. Canadian authorities say Michael Zehaf-Bibeau, the gunman who killed a solider in Ottawa before opening fire in the Parliament building, made a video recording of himself before the attack.



7. South African soccer captain and goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa was shot dead Sunday night by intruders, police say.

8. After 10 years, US and British forces officially ended military operations in the the Afghan province of Helmand, allowing Afghan’s army to take control of two camps.



9. Thousands of Hungarians protested in Budapest on Sunday over a proposed Internet tax on data transfers.

10. Criticism of the US government’s response to Ebola has reached new heights after Kaci Hickox, a 33-year-old nurse who treated Ebola patients in Sierra Leone, expressed anger after being subjected to a state-imposed quarantine at New Jersey’s Newark Airport even though she did not show symptoms.

And finally …

In the wake of Tesco’s massive profit scandal and lagging sales, new CEO Dave Lewis kicked off the company’s turnaround by taking a crew of senior execs on an overnight trip to a remote cottage, where they were ordered to shop at a local Tesco and then prepare food from the purchased groceries. “It’s been a very frenetic time and I wanted to get to know the people and talk about where the business was and where it was heading,” Lewis told The Guardian.

