The 10 Most Important Things In The World Right Now

1. The US military said Thursday that forces in Iraq are “months away from being able to start waging any kind of sustained ground offensive against the Islamic State” while a similar campaign in Syria will take even longer, Reuters reports.

2. A doctor who traveled to the Ebola-stricken country of Guinea and then returned to New York has been places in isolation after testing positive for Ebola.

3. Canadian authorities said the gunman who killed a solider at Ottawa’s war memorial before being shot dead in the Parliament building was not identified as a threat, “despite his criminal record in three cities, embrace of extremist ideas and intent to travel to Syria,” The New York Times reports.

4. The 58-year-old guard credited with killing the man who opened fire in Canada’s parliament on Wednesday morning recieved a hero’s welcome when he returned to work the following day.

5. North Korea has banned tourists from entering the country over concerns about the spread of Ebola.

6. The UK has been ordered to pay an extra €2.1 billion to the EU budget by December "b

ecause the UK economy is doing better relative to other European economies," The Guardian writes.



7. Venezuela has placed fingerprint scanners in grocery stores to ration food as shortages of basic goods, like cooking oil and milk, worsen.

8. Following a four-day plenary meeting, China’s Communist Party unveiled a blueprint for legal reforms as part of its push to stamp out government corruption.

9. The European Central Bank will release stress test results for 130 eurozone banks on Sunday, with many banks expected to fail.



10. Chinese housing prices fell for the fifth consecutive month in September, continuing the country’s real estate decline.



