The 10 Most Important Things In The World Right Now

1. Much of downtown Ottawa was on lockdown on Wednesday after a gunman, identified as Canadian Michael Zehaf-Bibeau, shot and killed a soldier at the National War Memorial on Parliament Hill.



2. Russian prosecutors have detained four Moscow airport workers, which officials say might be responsible for the plane crash that killed the CEO of French oil giant Total, 63-year-old Christophe de Margerie.

3. The World Health Organisation updated its Ebola figures, warning that the virus could infect 10,000 people in West Africa by early December, while a total of 4,877 people have died from Ebola so far.



4. The National Institutes of Health has begun early human testing of an Ebola vaccine, called VSV-ZEBOV.



5. Tesco, the world’s second-largest retailer, confirmed on Thursday that its first half pre-tax profit had been overstated by £263 million and announced that chairman Sir Richard Broadbent would step down.

6. US-led airstrikes against Islamic State militants in Syria have killed 553 people over the last month, with most of the dead being members of the terrorist group.



7. Swedish forces are still hunting for what it believes are mysterious foreign vessels illegally operating in its waters.

8. Britain’s National Health System says it needs an extra £8 billion a year after warning of a £30 billion annual shortfall that would develop by 2020.

9. Apple said the company will open 25 stores in China within the next two years.

10. Scientists have unravelled the oldest DNA ever, which comes from the femur of a man who died around 45,000 years ago.

Mark Zuckerberg speaks Mandarin.

