The 10 Most Important Things In The World Right Now

1. The CEO of French oil giant Total, Christophe de Margerie, died in a plane crash in Moscow. He was 63.



2. Legendary fashion designer Oscar de la Renta died at the age of 82 after battling cancer.

3. Turkey said it would facilitate the passage of Iraqi Kurdish to the Syrian town of Kobani to help fellow Kurds in the fight against Islamic State militants.

4. The Ukrainian Army allegedly fired cluster munitions, weapons that can scatter hundreds of smaller bombs when fired, in Donetsk city in early October, according to The New York Times. “If confirmed, the use of cluster bombs by the pro-Western government could complicate efforts to reunite the country, as residents of the east have grown increasingly bitter over the Ukrainian Army’s tactics to oust pro-Russian rebels,” The Times writes.

5. China’s economy grew last quarter at its slowest pace in nearly six years, although the results were slightly better than analysts were expecting.

6. In an interview with foreign media, Hong Kong’s leader Leung Chun-ying said that free elections would allow poor people to dominate politics, Reuters reports. The statement comes shortly before talks are due to take place between student pro-democracy protestors and government officials.

7. Oscar Pistorius wil find out if he faces a prison term after being convicted of culpable homicide for shooting and killing his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp.



8. A new Ebola study predicts the spread of the virus, projecting that up to three infected people fly overseas every month from the three worst-hit African countries, The Wall Street Journal reports.



9. The US Centres for Disease Control issued new guidelines to health workers for treating Ebola victims, calling for more rigorous training and mandating that no skin is exposed when protective equipment is worn and that all workers are supervised.

10. Apple beat expectations revenue, earnings, and iPhone sales but sold fewer iPads than forecast.

Kate Middleton is due to have her second child next April.

