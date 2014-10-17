The 10 Most Important Things In The World Right Now

Good morning. Here’s what you need to know for Friday.
1. A wave of deteriorating economic data in Europe has stocked fears of another financial meltdown.
2. The second Dallas nurse infected with Ebola is being transferred to a unit at the National Institutes Of Health in Maryland.
3. Meanwhile, US lawmakers sharply criticised the response of federal health officials to Ebola in a congressional hearing on Thursday.
4. Europe also said Thursday that it will step up efforts to contain the spread of Ebola and help the worst-hit countries in west Africa.
5. Police cleared a main protest site in Hong Kong early Friday, although pro-democracy activists and officials remain in a standoff after three weeks of demonstrations.
6. Kurdish fighters claim to have pushed back Islamic State militants in the Syrian town of Kobane, but have asked a US-led coalition for more airstrikes and weapons.
7. Hurricane Gonzalo is barreling toward Bermuda as a powerful Category 4 storm.
8. A $US54 billion “tax inversion” deal under which Chicago-based AbbVie would buy Irish drug company Shire is likely to collapse.
9. The iPhone 6 is finally available in China.
10. Apple unveiled it’s newest iPads — the iPad Air 2 and the iPad Mini 3 — in an event on Thursday. The iPad Air 2 will start at $US499 and the iPad Mini 3 will start at $US399.
And finally …
The San Francisco Giants are heading to the World Series.
