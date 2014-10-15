The 10 Most Important Things In The World Right Now

AP Photo/Tom Fitzsimmons David Greenglass, one-time Los Alamos atom bomb project employee, is shown in Federal Court in New York in handcuffs, March 12, 1951. He testified against his sister and two others accused of passing atomic secrets to Russia. Greenglass has pleaded guilty to same charges.

Good morning. Here’s what you need to know for Wednesday.

1. Fresh protests in Hong Kong coincide with a video taken by a local television crew that allegedly shows police officers in plainclothes kicking a protester while his hands are tied.



2. The World Health Organisation warned Tuesday that there could be 10,000 new Ebola cases in West Africa each week if efforts to combat the virus are not increased within the next two months.



3. A New York Times investigation reveals that the US government kept the discovery of abandoned chemical weapons in Iraq secret and that many soldiers were exposed to the munitions between 2004 and 2010.



4. A US-led coalition has ramped up airstrikes against Islamic State militants in Syria over the last two days.

5. Oil prices continue to slide, posting their “biggest one-day drop in nearly two years Tuesday as a U.S.-led wave of crude has crashed into weak global demand,” The Wall Street Journal said.

6. Mexican authorities said that the bodies found in mass graves last week do not belong to the college students who have been missing for almost three weeks.

7. The Spanish nurse infected with Ebola is showing signs of improvement, while highlighting issues in response and treatment of the virus.



8. David Greenglass, a spy for the Soviet Union during the Cold War era whose testimony famously led to the execution of his sister, Ethel Rosenberg and her husband Julius, has died.

9. The US Supreme Court has sided with abortion rights advocates in blocking parts of a 2013 Texas law that would have closed all but eight abortion facilities in the state.

10. A report led by London’s former health commissioner calls for a ban on smoking in the city’s public parks as well as Trafalgar and Parliament squares.

And finally …

Michelle Obama made a “Turn Down For What” parody vine.

