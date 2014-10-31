The 10 Most Important Things In The World Right Now

REUTERS/Finbarr O’Reilly An Israeli policeman aims his weapon during clashes with Palestinians inside the old city of Jerusalem Oct. 30, 2014.

Good morning! Here’s what you need to know for Friday.

1. The Bank of Japan unexpectedly announced Friday morning that it would ease monetary policy due to concerns about falling oil prices.

2. Israel is reopening a holy site in Jerusalem that was closed on Thursday for the first time in many years “after an Israeli counterterrorism unit killed a Palestinian man suspected of trying the night before to assassinate a leading agitator for increased Jewish access to the site,” The New York Times explained.

3. Sweden has become the largest European nation to recognise Palestine as a state.

4. A Human Rights Watch report released on Thursday describes a horrific incident in which ISIS militants lined up 600 Shia, Christian, and Yazidi male prisoners and executed them at point blank range.

5. Apple CEO Tim Cook has publicly come out as gay.

6. After months of drawn-out negotiations, Russia has guaranteed it will deliver gas supplies to Ukraine through March.

7. Andy Rubin, the Google executive who created Android, is out of the company.

8. Doctors Without Borders warned that it’s “too early to draw conclusions” about the spread of Ebola following the World Health Organisation’s promising announcement that Ebola might be slowing down in Liberia.

9. In an effort to curb climate change, Australia said it was going to pay companies to reduce emissions, a plan that has been harshly criticised as being ineffective.

10. Beijing has banned the wearing of Halloween costumes on the subway because it might cause “panic.”

And finally…

People are upset that the mannequins at Top Shop have legs that are unrealistically thin.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.