The 10 Most Important Things In The World Right Now

REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh Tens of thousands of Hungarians hold up their mobile phones as they march across the Elisabeth Bridge during a protest against new tax on Internet data transfers in center of Budapest, Oct. 28, 2014.

1. An unmanned resupply rocket headed to the International Space Station blew up just a few seconds after launching in Virginia.

2. Roughly 100,000 Hungarians gathered in central Budapest on Tuesday to protest a proposed tax on Internet data transfers, a levy that was reduced but not repealed after initial demonstrations on Sunday.

3. Russia and Ukraine are set to hold negotiations on Wednesday over the delivery of winter gas supplies.

4. Australia has angered health experts after calling for a full stop to the processing of visas from those West African nations worst hit by Ebola: Sierra Leone, Guinea, and Liberia.

5. Deutsche Bank, Germany’s top lender, reported a quarterly loss of € 92 million ($US117 million) on Wednesday.

6. For the first time in history, the UK’s Disaster Emergency Committee has launched an appeal for a disease outbreak, declaring the Ebola epidemic in West Africa a humanitarian crisis.

7. The US Federal Reserve is likely to announce the end of its quantitative easing stimulus program on Wednesday.

8. Zambian president Michael Sata has died in London.

9. Despite reporting solid third-quarter earnings on Tuesday, Facebook stock tanked after management warned in an earnings called that new investments in 2015 will increase expenses.

10. An unstoppable lava flow from Hawaii’s Kilauea Volcano has reached the homes and businesses of Pahoa after advancing toward the community of 950 people for months.

Singapore, New Zealand, and Hong Kong have been named the top three spots to run a business by the World Bank.

