The 10 Most Important Things In The World Right Now

REUTERS/Danny Moloshok A woman looks up from an underground parking structure outside UCLA’s Pauley Pavilion sporting arena as water flows down the stairs from a broken thirty inch water main that was gushing water onto Sunset Boulevard near the UCLA campus in the Westwood section of Los Angeles July 29, 2014.

Good morning! Here’s what people will be taking about on Wednesday.

1. The United States and Europe have adopted the strongest sanctions against Russia since the end of the cold war. The EU restrictions “include a measure that would prevent Russia’s largest state-owned banks from issuing stock or bonds in European markets,” the Financial Times reports, while both western powers are “barring technology transfers in several parts of the energy sector, including shale gas and deep-sea and Arctic oil exploration.”

2. Fifteen Palestinians were killed and around 90 injured when another UN school serving as a shelter for Palestinian refugees came under fire, The Guardian reports. The strikes follow the Israeli government’s announcement that the war against Hamas is going to be long.

3. A massive pipe that burst Tuesday night spilled 8 to 10 million gallons of water near the campus of UCLA.The water line was shut down around three hours after the break, but pictures show the university campus and streets underwater.

4. Twitter crushed expectations on revenue, EPS, and monthly active users on Tuesday. CEO Dick Costolo said in an interview with Business Insider that the gain in new users was the result of a better “onboarding” process.

5. A federal court blocked a Mississippi law on Tuesday that would close the last abortion clinic in the state. Nancy Northup, president of the Center for Reproductive Rights said: “Today’s ruling ensures women who have decided to end a pregnancy will continue, for now, to have access to safe, legal care in their home state.”

6. Argentina is under pressure to avoid its second debt default in 12 years. The country has until the end of Wednesday to “either cut a deal with ‘holdout’ investors suing it or win more time from a U.S. court to reach a settlement,” Reuters said.

7. The doctor credited with leading the fight against the Ebola outbreak in West Africa, Sheik Umar Khan, died Tuesday after contracting the virus. Ebola can kill up to 90% of those infected.



8. Housing prices in major global cities, including London, New York, and Sydney are soaring. For the past 12 months at the end of June Bloomberg reported that London is up 20%, Manhattan 18%, and Sydney 5.4%.

9. British health experts warned that the Ebola virus, which has now killed nearly 700 people in West Africa, is a potential threat to the U.K. England’s global health director told Prime Minister David Cameron that the deadly virus is the “most acute health emergency” facing Britain right now, The Independent reports.

10. A beach concert in the capital of Guinea turned deadly when 24 people were killed in a stampede, the BBC reports. The concert was celebrating the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

And finally…

Theodore VanKirk, the last surviving member of the American flight crew that dropped the atomic bomb on Hiroshima, died from natural causes at the age of 93.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.