The 10 Most Important Things In The World Right Now

REUTERS/Olivia Harris People wait to place flowers at a vigil for victims of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 in Kuala Lumpur July 22, 2014.

Hello! Here’s what people will be taking about on Wednesday.

1. Airlines in the United States and Europe, including American Airlines and Air Berlin, have suspended flights to and from Tel Aviv over concerns related to rocket strikes near the airport. The FAA is operating with caution to protect the safety of its passengers, even though Israeli officials maintain that the airport is safe.

2. Investigators say the crash site of the downed Malaysia airlines plane has been “significantly altered.” Michael Bociurkiw, a spokesman for the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe, told ABC News that “major pieces of the front of the plane appear to have been cut away.”

3. International efforts to end the fighting between Israel and Hamas in Gaza continues, while Israel says one of its Israeli soldiers has gone missing. Capturing an Israeli military official can have a more “powerful impact on Israeli society” than even death, The New York Times explains. “Hamas has recognised the pull such incidents have over the Israeli psyche and clearly has moved to grab hostages,” the Times adds.

4. A national day of mourning is being held in the Netherlands on Wednesday for the 193 Dutch victims of the Malaysia airlines plane crash, Prime Minister Mark Rutte said in a statement. The first bodies recovered from the crash are being flown to the country on Wednesday.

5. Russian oligarchs are moving their money out of London in anticipation of economic sanctions, the Telegraph reports. The move to punish Vladimir Putin’s “cronies” follows the downing of the Malaysia passenger jet over eastern Ukraine.



6. The U.K. government will hold a public inquiry into the death of Alexander Litvinenko, a former KBG spy who was poisoned at a London hotel in 2006 after drinking tea laced with polonium-210. Litvinenko was meeting with two Russian men at the time, but both have denied involvement in his death, the BBC says.

7. Herbalife shares soared as hedge fund manager Bill Ackman delivered “the most important presentation of his career” on the nutritional supplement company, which he claims is a fraud. Ackman has spent $US50 million trying to prove that Herbalife is running an illegal pyramid scheme.

8. The U.S. patent office awarded Apple a patent for an electronic wristwatch. The so-called iTimes patent describes a smartwatch-like device that attaches to the wrist and can communicate with other Apple portables, like the iPhone or iPad.

9. Typhoon Matmo made landfall on the east coast of Taiwan on Tuesday and is expected to moved toward China on Wednesday. The storm comes just a week after Typhoon Rammasun slammed southern China, leaving at least 100 dead.

10. Officials said five people are being held in an investigation into the Shanghai factory that allegedly supplied expired meat to several foreign fast food brands in China, including McDonald’s and KFC.

And finally…

Authorities are looking into who raised two giant white flags on the Brooklyn Bridge on Tuesday, briefly replacing the two American flags that normally fly there. “I’m not particularly happy about the event,” police commissioner William Bratton said, according to the BBC.

