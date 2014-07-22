The 10 Most Important Things In The World Right Now

REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool Britain’s Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, carries her son Prince George alongside her husband Prince William as they visit the Sensational Butterflies exhibition at the Natural History Museum in London, July 2, 2014.

Good morning! Here’s what people will be chatting about on Tuesday.

1. Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak said on Tuesday that an agreement had been reached with Ukrainian separatists to recover the bodies of victims from the downed Malaysia Airlines passenger jet. The bodies are on a train headed for the Netherlands, where most of the passengers came from, Reuters says. The plane’s two black boxes will also be handed over to Malaysian authorities.

2. A piece of wreckage from the Malaysia Airlines plane that was shot down in eastern Ukraine last week “bears telltale marks of small pieces of high-velocity shrapnel,” The New York Times reports. The damage “is consistent with the effects of a fragmenting warhead carried by an SA-11 missile,” the Times noted, which is “the type of missile that American officials have said was the probable culprit in the downing of the plane.”

3. Netflix said its second-quarter profits more than doubled, rising to $US71 million from $US29 million a year earlier. The streaming service added 1.7 million users between March and June with popular original series like “Orange is the New Black” and “House of Cards” helping to drive subscriptions.

5. Indonesia is expected to name its new president on Tuesday, following an election where both candidates claimed to have won. Unofficial results show that Jakarta governor Joko Widodo beat former army general Prabowo Subianto, although Subianto is making a last-ditch effort to contest the votes.

6. South Korean officials confirmed Tuesday that a heavily decomposed body found in a plum field south of the capital last month belonged to billionaire Yoo Byung-un, head of the family that owned the operator of a ferry that sank in April and killed more than 300 people, the Guardian reports. The businessman went missing after the disaster and “had been the subject of the country’s largest manhunt,” the paper said.

6. The chief executive of Tesco — Britain’s biggest supermarket chain and the world’s third biggest retailer — quit after the company was forced to issue its second profit warning in two years. Philip Clarke, 54, will be replaced Dave Lewis, 49, the executive of the personal care division at Unilever.

7. Starbucks says some of its stores sourced chicken from Shanghai Husi, the factory that previously supplied food to McDonald’s and KFC in China before it was shut down on Sunday amid allegations it used expired meat. McDonald’s said that Husi also sold meat to its branches in Japan.

8. Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS), an often deadly respiratory illness that’s related to the SARS, was detected in air samples from a Saudi Arabian barn with an infected camel. The discovery is worrying because it suggests the virus can be transmitted through the air, making it more likely to spread.

9. Yahoo bought mobile ad company Flurry for an undisclosed sum on Monday. Yahoo said in a press release: “By joining Yahoo, Flurry will have resources to speed up the delivery of platforms that help developers build better apps, reach the right users, and explore new revenue opportunities.”

10. Prince George, son of Duke and Duchess of Cambridge William and Kate, celebrates his first birthday on Tuesday. Pictures of the young royal on an outing with his parents at the Natural Museum of History in London were released in honour of the big day.

And finally…

Robert Downey Jr. has been named by the highest-earning actor for the second year in a row on Forbes’ annual list of the world’s most powerful celebrities, rolling in an estimated $US75 million between June 2013 and 2014.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.