The 10 Most Important Things In The World Right Now

REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev Monitors (C, back) from the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe inspect a refrigerator wagon, which according to employees and local residents contains bodies of passengers of the crashed Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777 plane, at a railway station in the town of Torez, Donetsk region July 20, 2014.

Good morning! Here’s what you need to know for Monday.

1. Refrigerated train cars carrying the bodies of victims from the Malaysian Airlines flight that was shot down on Thursday is held up in eastern Ukraine by pro-Russian rebels, according to the New York Times. The Kiev government has accused the rebels of “blocking access to the bodies and the crash site,” the Times said, while the rebels claim they are waiting for European officials to recover the bodies.

2. The evidence linking Russia to the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 in eastern Ukraine is piling up, even though Moscow continues to deny any involvement. Ukrainian and U.S. intelligence officials say the Buk-M1 missile that struck the passenger plane with 298 people on board “was probably supplied by Russia and smuggled across the border into eastern Ukraine in recent weeks,” the Financial Times reports.

3. Sunday was the single deadliest day in Gaza for both Palestinians and Israelis, The New York Times reports. According to the Palestine Health Ministry, 87 Palestinians were killed, while Israel lost at least 18 soldiers.

REUTERS/Stringer Employees work at a production line prior to a seizure conducted by officers from the Shanghai Food and Drug Administration, at the Husi Food factory in Shanghai, July 20, 2014.

4. McDonald’s and Yum! Brands — the parent of KFC chains — apologized to Chinese consumers after regulators seized meat products suspected of being over their expiration date from the Shanghai branch of a U.S.-based food supplier, Reuters reports. The local factory, OSI, has been serving McDonald’s and Yum in China since 1992 and 2008, respectively.

5. House prices in Britain fell for this first time this year, dropping 0.8% from £272,275 in June to £270,159 in July, the Telegraph reports. An analyst at Rightmove said: “A price fall in July is not unexpected as prospective buyers turn their attention to the summer holidays, not the mention the distraction of an engaging World Cup.”

6. The first case of a painful mosquito-borne virus, chikungunya, has been reported in the U.S., the CDC reports. The virus was contracted by a Florida man, who had not recently traveled outside the U.S., disease center said.

7. China sent a spy ship off Hawaii during a U.S.-led naval exercise, the U.S. Navy said on Sunday. Captain Darryn James, chief spokesman of the U.S. Pacific Fleet, told the Associated Press that he expects the uninvited surveillance ship to “remain outside of U.S. territorial seas and not operate in a manner that disrupts the ongoing Rim of the Pacific maritime exercise.”

8. R.J. Reynolds, one of the largest tobacco companies in the U.S., was ordered to pay $26 billion in

punitive damages to the widow of a smoker who died of lung cancer in 1996. Reynolds’ vice president called the damages in this case: “grossly excessive and impermissible under state and constitutional law.”



REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton Rory McIlroy kisses the Claret Jug after winning the British Open Championship.

9. Rory McIlroy from Northern Ireland won the British Open on Sunday. At 25, McIlroy has won three major golf titles.

10. Actress Skye McCole Bartusiak,, best known for playing Mel Gibson’s daughter in the 2000 film “The Patriot” died at 21 on Saturday. The cause of her death is not yet known.

And finally…

How do the Rolling Stones spend their down time while on tour? Not how you’d expect. Guitarist Ronnie Wood recently told The Telegraph that in their older age the band passes the time by completing jigsaw puzzles, organising backgammon tournaments, and watching murder mysteries.

