The 10 Most Important Things In The World Right Now

AP Photo/Nati Harnik Berkshire Hathaway Chairman and CEO Warren Buffett donated a record $US2.6 billion to five charities.

Hello! Here’s what you need to know for Wednesday.

1. IBM announced it was partnering exclusively with Apple to sell iPhones and iPads to its clients. IBM will develop cloud services that are optimised for the iPhone and iPad operating system and Apple will provide hardware support for the devices.

2. The first Israeli was killed near the Gaza border after an Egypt-proposed cease-fire agreement between Israel and Palestinian militants unravelled. Hamas rejected the deal and airstrikes between the two nations have resumed, continuing a week-long battle that has killed 200 Palestinians.

3. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said in a testimony to the Senate Banking Committee that “significant slack” remains in labour markets despite the recent strong jobs report. Yellen defended a loose monetary policy until the economy has fully recovered from the financial crisis, but was optimistic that “the economy would continue to grow if supported by the Fed’s current low interest rates,” Reuters says .

4. California is imposing tough water restrictions during the state’s third-worst drought ever seen. Residents will be fined up to $US500 a day for wasteful outdoor watering of gardens, lawns, or car washing.

5. General Motors records obtained by the New York Times appear to cast “doubt on how forthright the automaker was with regulators over a defective ignition switch that G.M. has linked to at least 13 deaths over the last decade.” The Times says, reportedly, that the company “repeatedly found a way not to answer the simple question from regulators of what led to a crash.”

6. A Japanese nuclear plant was given preliminary approval for meeting safety regulations required after the meltdowns at Fukushima. The Sendai plant in Tokyo is the first to meet these safety upgrades and is a step closer to coming back online.

7. The world’s worst-ever Ebola outbreak in West Africa has killed at least 68 people in the last week. Ebola, one of the world’s deadliest viruses, is spread through contact with blood and bodily fluids of infected people or animals.

8. At least 10 people were killed as Typhoon Rammasun tore through Manila, the capital of the Philippines. More than 370,000 people were evacuated from their homes as strong winds brought down trees and power lines, causing widespread blackouts.

9. Berkshire Hathaway Chairman and CEO Warren Buffett donated $US2.8 billion in securities to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and four other charities. This is most Buffett has ever donated to these charities since he began his 2007 pledge to give away nearly all his wealth through annual contributions of his stock in Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

10. Hillary Clinton evaded questions from Jon Stewart on “The Daily Show” about a possible presidential run in 2016, but when asked if she prefers a work space with “no corners” — like the Oval Office — Clinton responded: “I think that the world is so complicated, the fewer corners that you can have, the better.”

And finally…

A 24-year-old British woman spent nearly $US30,000 on plastic surgery, teeth whitening, spray tans, and a new wardrobe to look like celebrity Kim Kardashian. The Kimitator is now $US10,000 in debt, the

New York Daily News reports.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.