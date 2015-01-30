The 10 Most Important Things In The World Right Now

Good morning! Here’s what you need to know for Friday.

1. Japan and Jordan are still working to secure the release of two of their nationals held by Islamic State militants after the deadline passed for Jordan to release an Iraqi prisoner in exchange for the captives.

2. Greece’s new radical government will hold its first talks with eurozone finance ministers and begin negotiations on reducing the debts on its bailout deal.

3. British fighters jets intercepted Russian bombers over the the English Channel on Wednesday.

4. Russia announced plans to modernise its armed forces, saying it will not allow other countries to gain “military superiority” over it.

5. South Africa has granted parole to an apartheid death squad leader.

6. A woman who was allegedly raped by an Uber driver in India’s capital New Delhi is suing the company.

7. McDonald’s franchisees want new CEO Steve Easterbrook to get rid of the chain’s huge menu and focus on burgers and fries again.

8. An Egyptian affiliate of the Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for attacks in Egypt’s North Sinai province that killed at least 26 people.

9. Malaysia has officially declared the disappearance of flight MH370 last March an “accident.”

10. Today marks the 50th anniversary of Sir Winston Churchill’s funeral.

And finally…

A rare fox was spotted on camera in California’s Yosemite National Park for the first time in 100 years.

