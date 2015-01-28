The 10 Most Important Things In The World Right Now

Tiago Campante/Peter Devine. An artist’s conception of Kepler-444, the oldest star with Earth-size planets ever found.

1. Apple crushed earnings expectations thanks to phenomenal iPhone sales, selling 74.5 million units versus the predicted 65 million.

2. Jewish groups in Argentina boycotted the government’s holocaust ceremonies Tuesday over the death of a prosecutor who was investigating the 1994 bombing of a Jewish centre.

3. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will visit Russia in May to celebrate the Soviet victory over Germany in WWII, marking Kim’s first foreign visit since taking power in 2011.

4. Parts of the US East Coast were hammered by a blizzard Tuesday, while the storm brought less snow than predicted to New York City where officials were forced to defend their decision to shut down the city.

5. Greece’s new government is already hiking the minimum wage by 10% and reversing privatisation.

6. The Islamic State has issued new threats in an online video, pledging to kill Jordanian and Japanese hostages if a hostage held by Jordan is not freed.

7. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is facing criticism for his planned address to Congress in which he will make the case for new sanctions on Iran in March.

8. Mexican investigators have officially declared dead the 43 college students missing since September.

9. Yahoo will spin off its remaining stake in Alibaba into a public, independent investment company called SpinCo.

10. Astronomers have found a solar system with Earth-size planets that is 11.2 billion year old, the oldest of its kind.

Scientists have figured out how to unboil an egg.

