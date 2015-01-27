The 10 Most Important Things In The World Right Now

Good morning! Here’s what you need to know for Tuesday.

1. Greece’s new prime minister Alex Tsipras, leader of the radical leftist Syriza party, is set to unveil his cabinet Tuesday morning.

2. The US East Coast is braced for a massive blizzard that could dump more than two feet of snow on some areas.

3. Facebook and Instagram were down for around 40 minutes early Tuesday, affecting users in the US, Asia, and Australia.

4. Argentine president Cristina Kirchner wants to dissolve the country’s intelligence agency on suspicions that rouge agents were behind the death of a prosecutor investigating the 1994 bombing of a Jewish centre.



5. On a three-day visit to India, US President Obama signed a joined statement with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi scolding China for creating conflict neighbours over control of the South China Sea.

6. A new Oxfam report says the three West African countries worst hit by Ebola risk a “double disaster” unless a multi-million dollar plan is put in place.

7. A preliminary report into the crash of an AirAsia jet will not include analysis from the black box flight recorders.

8. Survivors and several heads of state will gather at the memorial site of the former Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp on the 70th anniversary of the liberation of the Nazi death camp.

9. Saudi Arabia’s state-run oil firm Saudi Aramco

is investing another $US7 billion (£4.64 billion) in fracking, the process used to extract shale gas from underground.

10. Canada has confirmed North America’s first human case of the H7N9 bird flu strain, which can lead to death but is not thought to be easily spread from person-to-person.

And finally…

Hershey’s has blocked British-made Cadbury chocolate from entering the US.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.