The 10 Most Important Things In The World Right Now

REUTERS/Jim Bourg U.S. President Barack Obama delivers a toast as he attends an Official State Dinner with India’s President Pranab Mukherjee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Rashtrapati Bhavan presidential palace in New Delhi January 25, 2015.

Hello! Here’s what you need to know for Monday.

1. Radical leftist party Syriza won the Greek election Sunday night by a landslide.

2. After Syriza’s victory, the party will be looking for coalition partners this morning to form a new government.

3.US President Barack Obama attended India’s annual Republic Day parade in Delhi, the first American president to do so, as part of a three-day visit to the country.

4. The official Malaysia Airlines website was hacked Monday by a group calling itself the “Official Cyber Caliphate.”

5. The journalist who first reported the death of Argentine state prosecutor Alberto Nisman has fled Argentina fearing for his life.

6. 80% of Pakistan was in darkness Sunday after a reported militant attack on the the national electricity grid.

7. The 32 victims of the Costa Concordia shipwreck died because of chaos and errors and not because the cruise ship crashed into a reef, a prosecutor said in the closing arguments of the captain’s trial.



8. The Church of England will consecrate its first female bishop, 48-year-old Libby Lane.

9.

Japan’s trade deficit expanded to a record $US109 billion (£725 billion) in 2014.

10. New York is preparing for a record-breaking blizzard, which could drop as much as 3 feet of snow.



And finally…

The European Space Agency has published stunning new up-close images of Rosetta’s comet.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.