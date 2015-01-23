The 10 Most Important Things In The World Right Now

Khaled Abdullah Ali Al Mahdi/REUTERS A frontal view of a tank barrel is seen as Shi’ite Houthi rebels stand on its turret, after they took over the compound of the army’s First Armoured Division in Sanaa September 22, 2014.

Hello! Here’s what you need to know for Friday.

1. Saudi Arabia’s 91-year-old King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz died early Friday and his half-brother Salman was named the new king.

2. Oil prices jumped on the news of King Abdullah’s death.

3. The European Central Bank announced a huge quantitative easing (QE) programme Thursday in which it will buy bonds worth

€60 billion each month until the end of September 2016.

4. Yemen’s president Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi and his prime minister resigned on Thursday, citing the seizure of the capital Sanaa by Houthi fighters in September as a key reason.

5. Libyan militants seized a Central Bank facility in Benghazi with a reported $US100 billion (£66 billion) in cash.

6.Argentine president Cristina Fernández de Kirchner says the death of a prosecutor who was investigating the 1994 bombing of a Jewish centre was not a suicide, contrary to earlier suggestions from officials.



7. 300 vials of GlaxoSmithKline’s experimental Ebola vaccine is on its way to Libera.



8. Britain’s Prince Andrew denied allegations he had sex with an underage girl, speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, for the first time since the claims.

9. The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists has moved the Cold War Doomsday Clock two minutes closer to midnight, which signals global disaster.

10.

Democratic speaker of the New York Assembly Sheldon Silver, considered one of the three most powerful men in New York, has been taken into FBI custody on fraud charges.

And finally…

Höegh Osaka, the cargo ship full of luxury cars that was deliberately run aground at the beginning of January, has finally been refloated and towed back to Southampton port.

