The 10 Most Important Things In The World Right Now

REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach A graffiti depicting European Central Bank (ECB) President Mario Draghi and German Chancellor Angela Merkel is seen outside a fence surrounding the construction site for the new headquarters of the ECB in Frankfurt, May 16, 2013.

Hello! Here’s what you need to know for Thursday.

1. The European Central Bank is expected to announce a major stimulus program to buy more than €500 billion in bonds.

2. Microsoft showed off the next version of Windows, Windows 10, expected to come out later this year.

3.The latest polls show that Greece’s anti-austerity radical Syriza party has a healthy lead over the ruling conservatives ahead of Sunday’s election.

4. Senior officials from 21 countries, including US Secretary of State John Kerry and Iraq Prime Minister Haider al-Abad, gather in London today to discuss efforts to tackle the Islamic State militant group.

5. At least 13 people were killed in the shelling of a bus in the city of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine.

6. Venezuela’s economy shrunk by 2.8% in 2014, likely the worst performance in Latin America.

7. A Palestinian man stabbed at least 9 people on a Tel Aviv bus Wednesday morning before he was shot in the leg by police and arrested as he tried to flee the scene.



8. Black box recordings reveal that warning alarms were going off right before AirAsia flight QZ8501 crashed into the Java Sea after climbing abnormally fast and then stalling.

9. Prince Andrew has been asked to respond under oath to allegations he forced a woman to have sex with him when she was 17.

10. The US Congress has finally admitted climate change is real, making the statement in an amendment to a bill that would approve the final phase of the Keystone XL pipeline.



And finally…

A $US90-trillion plan (£59 trillion) to redesign the world’s cities so people live in more densely packed neighbourhoods and don’t need cars was floated by former US vice president Al Gore and others at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

