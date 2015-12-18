Good morning! Here’s what you need to know on Friday.
1. Donald Trump, the Republican US presidential front-runner, is apparently “honored” that Russian President Vladimir Putin considers the real-estate magnate a “flamboyant” and “very talented” man.
2. Apple announced on Thursday that Jeff Williams had been promoted to chief operating officer. Williams previously oversaw the company’s supply chain, the same job Apple CEO Tim Cook used to do under Steve Jobs.
3. JPMorgan is “aggressively” investing in the next generation of technology like blockchain and robotics and its investment drive in these areas is part of its “major priorities” in 2016, according to an internal memo seen by Business Insider.
4. Hedge fund bad boy Martin Shkreli was arrested by the FBI on charges of securities-fraud on Thursday morning.
5. Respected hedge fund manager Jim Chanos has a warning for OPEC members: Pump oil now because it might not be worth much in 15 years.
6. The number of people forcibly displaced worldwide is likely to have “far surpassed” a record 60 million this year, mainly driven by the Syrian war and other protracted conflicts, the United Nations said on Friday.
7. Amazon could soon be leasing at least 20 cargo planes with the goal of building its own air-logistics operations in the US, according to The Seattle Times.
8. Republican presidential candidate Jeb Bush’s campaign has looked into whether it is possible to withdraw a pledge to support the eventual nominee if it is Donald Trump, a sign of the deep enmity between the two.
9. Two suspected members of ISIS have been detained at Istanbul’s main airport after they were caught trying to smuggle at least 150 European passports into Turkey, AFP reports.
10. 2016 is set to be the warmest year ever recorded, according to a forecast issued by the UK Met Office on Thursday.
And finally … Netflix has built socks that read your body to understand when you fall asleep, and then automatically pause your Netflix show.
