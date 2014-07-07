The 10 Things Your Need To Know As Europe Starts Its Day

REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci Goalkeeper Tim Krul of the Netherlands saves the first penalty shot by Costa Rica’s Bryan Ruiz (unseen) during a penalty shootout in their 2014 World Cup quarter-finals at the Fonte Nova arena in Salvador July 5, 2014.

Europe is waking up. Here’s what you need to know as the region starts its day:

1. Several Israeli suspects have been arrested over the abduction and killing of a Palestinian teenager, The Financial Times reports. The charred corpse of 16-year-old Muhammad Abu Khdeir was found the morning after the funeral of three Israeli teenagers kidnapped and killed in the West Bank.



2. Nine Palestinian militants were killed by Israeli air raids on Gaza following rocket attacks on Israel, the BBC reports. Hamas says six fighters died.



3. The CEO of a major diamond company has urged his employees not to take part in Hong Kong’s democracy protests. A massive “Occupy Central” sit-in is planned if the government there does not deliver reforms.



4. American banks are getting out of the business of international remittances — cash transfers — because law enforcement requirements to prevent and monitor terror funding and drug money laundering are becoming too burdensome. The move will hurt Mexicans most, as cash transfers to Mexico are the largest portion of remittances.



5. The Ukrainian military has gained several small victories against pro-Russian rebels. Previously, Ukraine forces had retreated but they have been reinforced by an infusion of civilian militia.



6. In Britain, there are growing calls for a wide-ranging investigation into the alleged cover-up of suspected child abusers in Westminster, The Guardian reports. The permanent secretary at the Home Office, Mark Sedwill, will be appointing a senior legal figure to conduct a review into what happened to a dossier relating to alleged pedophile activity at Westminster which was passed to the home secretary, Leon (now Lord) Brittan in 1983. The dossier then disappeared.

7. The Tour de France will go through central London today. The 96-mile route runs from Cambridge to the The Mall.

8. Spanish wi-fi firm Gowex will file for bankruptcy after its boss admitted that the company’s accounts had been falsified for years. Founder/CEO Jenaro Garcia Martin has resigned.



9. Netherlands’ last-minute substitute goalkeeper Tim Krul defended his antics during the World Cup penalty shootout against Costa Rica. He said that speaking directly to every player before they took a shot “to get in their heads” was legit.

10. Passengers flying to the U.S. will be required to switch on their electronic devices before boarding planes. The increased level of vigilance is to prove they do not contain explosives, The Guardian says.

And finally …

… A man giving a crocodile-feeding demonstration at an Australian zoo nearly became lunch himself when the largest resident crocodile, a 3.7-meter reptile named John, grabbed him by the hand and dragged him into the water, the Sydney Morning Herald says. He freed himself moments later and sustained non-life threatening injuries to both hands.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.