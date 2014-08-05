The 10 Most Important Things In The World Right Now

SpaceX Footage from the SpaceX Launch early Tuesday.

Good morning! Here’s what people will be chatting about on Tuesday.

1. A three-day truce between Israel and Hamas took effect at 8 a.m. local time on Tuesday. The ceasefire comes after Israel said it had withdrawn all of its ground troops from the Gaza Strip.

2. The second American infected with the Ebola virus in West Africa is expected to land at Atlanta’s Emory University Hospital on Tuesday. Nancy Writebol, 59, is on her way from Liberia.

3. Negotiations are underway to bring back more than 300 Ukrainian troops who crossed into Russia early Monday apparently after running out of ammunition from fighting with pro-Russian separatists, BBC News reports. Russia claims the troops defected.

4. The World Bank said it will give up to $US200 million to fight the spread of Ebola in West Africa, the Financial Times reports. Nearly 900 people have died from the virus so far.

5. LinkedIn has agreed to pay $US6 million to settle labour violations. The payout includes overtime and damages to 359 former and current employees.

6. Elon Musk’s SpaceX used its Falcon 9 rocket to launch a commercial satellite into orbit early Tuesday. The launch from Florida’s Cape Canaveral happened around 4:00 a.m. ET.



7. China is investigating a Canadian couple for the “suspected theft of military and intelligence information and for threatening national security,” China’s Foreign Ministry said, according to Reuters. The couple from Vancouver ran a coffee shop on the border between China and North Korea.

8. Paris-based bank Crédit Agricole said it took a $US950 million hit from its investment in troubled Portuguese lender Banco Espírito Santo, The New York Times reports. The French Bank owned a 14.6% stake in Banco Espírito Santo.

9. Cold temperatures may have played a factor in the battery meltdown that forced a Japanese All Nippon Airlines Dreamliner to make an emergency last year, Reuters reports, citing local investigators quoted in Asahi newspaper. All Boeing Dreamliners were grounded for more than three months after the incident.

10. A series of interviews that former U.S. president Richard Nixon did with his former aide Frank Gannon will be released for the first time in 30 years to commemorate the 40th anniversary of Nixon’s resignation. The tapes, which were aired publicly once, show Nixon talking about the Watergate scandal and his last day in office.

And finally…

A group of British schoolboys participating in an archaeological project dug up a 4,000-year-old gold hair tress. The ornament is believed to date back to the Copper Age and might have been worn by a metal worker.

