The 10 Most Important Things In The World Right Now

REUTERS/Maria Tsvetkova Servicemen sit atop an armoured vehicle as they travel through the steppe near the village of Krasnodarovka in Rostov region August 28, 2014.

It’s Friday! Here’s what people will be talking about.

1. NATO is holding an emergency meeting on Friday over the crisis in eastern Ukraine, estimating that more 1,000 Russian soldiers have invaded the region.

2. Russian president Vladamir Putin praised the success of pro-Russian separatists fighting in Ukraine, while asking for the release of trapped Ukrainian forces.

3. The White House is taking heat after President Barack Obama said in a press briefing that the administration does not have a strategy yet for dealing with ISIS.

4. The World Health Organisation said the Ebola virus could infect more than 20,000 people before the outbreak is controlled.

5. Three million Syrians have been forced to flee their homes in what the UN says

has “become the biggest humanitarian emergency of our era.”



6. Iceland’s Bardarbunga volcano began erupting early Friday, though the small fissure appears to have died down.

7. A major landslide in China’s mountainous southwestern region on Friday killed at least 14 people.

8. Malaysia airlines said its slashing 30% of its workforce, or 6,000 jobs, in a drastic cost-cutting measure.

9. Tesco, Britain’s biggest retailer, cut its profit outlook to £2.4 billion from £2.8 billion, sending its share price tumbling by more than 8% on the news.



10. For the second time this week, a plane was diverted due to an argument over reclining seats between two passengers.

And finally…

California surfers are rushing to take advantage of humongous waves generated by a hurricane in the Pacific.

