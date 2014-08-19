The 10 Most Important Things In The World Right Now

REUTERS/Lucas Jackson A protester dons a gas mask on West Florissant during protests in reaction to the shooting of Michael Brown near Ferguson, Missouri August 18, 2014.

1. Tear gas and stun grenades were fired by police into crowds of demonstrators in Ferguson, Missouri, during the third straight night of extremely heated protests. The National Guard was called into the St. Louis suburb on Monday.

2. The five-day ceasefire in Gaza has been extended for 24 hours as Egypt continues its attempt to broker a long-term resolution between Israel and Hamas.

3. Ukraine says dozens of people were killed on Monday after pro-Russian rebels attacked a convoy of buses. The separatists deny the claims.

4. India cancelled peace talks with Pakistan on Monday after accusing Pakistan officials of attempting to “interfere in India’s internal affairs” by inviting separatist leaders in Kashmir for tea. “India and Pakistan have fought two of three wars since 1947 over Kashmir, which is claimed in its entirety by both countries,” The Washington Post explained.

5. Iraq and Kurdish forces regained control of Mosul dam from ISIS militants on Monday. The military victory was praised by President Barack Obama.

6. A bidding war for Family Dollar touched off Monday after Dollar General made a $9.7 billion bid for the discount retail giant in an attempt to top Dollar Tree’s bid made in July. Economists expect “Dollar General will win,” Forbes said.

7. Long-time “Saturday Night Live” announcer Don Pardo died on Monday. He was 96.

8. British bank Standard Chartered is nearing a $US300 million settlement with New York State’s financial regulator over allegations the bank failed to detect risky transactions.



9. The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration has blocked all American planes from “flying into, out of, and over Syria,” the agency said in statement. The ban is based “on an updated assessment of the risk associated with such operations and the lack of any requests from operators wishing to fly in this airspace,” the FAA said.

10. Heinz has recalled infant food in China after “excessive levels of lead” were found in some batches of AD Calcium Hi-Protein Cereal, Reuters reports.

And finally…

Scientists have created a synthetic material that can change colours to match its background. “So far it only responds in black-and-white,” BBC News writes, “but the team hopes that the principles of their design will have commercial and military applications.”

