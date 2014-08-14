The 10 Most Important Things In The World Right Now

REUTERS/Ahn Young-joon/Pool Pope Francis leaves the plane upon his arrival at Seoul Air Base in Seongnam August 14, 2014.

1. The U.S. said a rescue mission of Yazidi refugees from Mount Sinjar is less likely after a small special forces team dispatched to the mountain found fewer people than expected. The U.S. has been air-dropping food, water, and other supplies to the trapped refugees for the last several days.

2. Israel and Palestine officials agreed on Wednesday to extend a 72-hour ceasefire in Gaza for another five days. Earlier, Israel said a rocket from the Gaza Strip landed in Israel two hours before the original truce was set to expire, although Hamas denies the claim.

3. Pope Francis arrived in South Korea on Thursday to begin a 5-day trip to the country. North Korea fired three projectiles shortly before what marks the first papal visit to South Korea in 25 years.



4. Protests in Ferguson, Missouri, where an unarmed teen was fatally shot by a police officer last week, have intensified in the fifth day with police unleashing tear gas and rubber bullets on demonstrators. Two journalists were also arrested Wednesday, though later released without any charges.



5. Brazilian presidential candidate Eduardo Campos was killed in a plane crash on Wednesday. His private jet crashed in São Paulo amid bad weather.

6. The Canadian scientists behind an experimental Ebola vaccine said they would be able to produce “tens of thousands of vaccine doses” within the next two months, Reuters reported. There is currently no registered drug for the treatment of Ebola. The virus has claimed more than 1,000 lives in West Africa.

7. Cisco announced it will cut 6,000 jobs, or 8% of its workforce. This marks the third major round of layoffs in three years.

8. The Bank of England cut its forecast for wage growth, halving it from 2.5% to 1.25%, after data showed wages are growing more slowly than expected. The bank increased its forecast of economic growth in the U.K. from 3.4% to 3.5%.

9. The Russian-language Twitter account of Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev was hacked early Thursday morning. The first tweet from @MedvedevRussia that raised suspicion read: “Resign. Ashamed of the actions of the government. I’m sorry.”

10. A Russian convoy of trucks carrying food, generators, and other aid continues to head toward a region of Ukraine largely controlled by pro-Russian militants. Ukraine officials “say they fear the mission may be a cover for an invasion,” the Associated Press said.

In unfortunate news, a new study said the biggest fish in the Amazon is on the brink of extinction. The arapaima can weigh more than 400 pounds and grow up to 10 feet in length.

