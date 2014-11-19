The 10 Most Important Things In The World Right Now

REUTERS/Tyrone Siu Masked pro-democracy protesters try to break with a fence a glass window of the Legislative Council in Hong Kong early November 19, 2014, in response to an earlier clear up of part of the ‘Occupy Central’ protest site.

Good morning! Here’s what you need to know for Wednesday.

1. A bill to approve the Keystone XL pipeline was defeated in the Senate on Tuesday.

2.

Four rabbis and an Israeli police officer were killed in a terrorist attack on Monday at a synagogue in West Jerusalem.

3. Demonstrators tried to break into Hong Kong’s

legislature, before being repelled by police, likely in retaliation for partial clearances of a main pro-democracy protest site.

4. Miss Honduras, Maria Jose Alvarado, has vanished along wither her sister, after celebrating a friend’s birthday in her home town last Thursday.

5. The US Senate blocked a reform bill that would have put major limits on the surveillance activities of the National Security Agency.

6. Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott made clear at the G20 Summit that he does not believe countries should try to reign in carbon emissions at the expense of economic growth.

7. Iran is meeting with leaders from the US, China, Russia, Britain, France, and Germany to iron out a nuclear deal.

8. A Cuban doctor in Sierra Leone has tested positive for the Ebola virus.

9. A three-day UN conference on malnutrition has started in Rome, with representatives from 190 countries.

10. A snowstorm in Buffalo, New York, on Tuesday killed four people and dumped more than 4 feet of snow on the city.

And finally …

Australia and New Zealand will get Netflix in March.

