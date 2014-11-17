The 10 Most Important Things In The World Right Now

Here’s what’s happening as Europe starts its week.

1. Japan’s economy has slipped into recession with GDP unexpectedly falling 1.6% between July and September.

2. Some economists believe Japan’s shockingly poor GDP numbers confirm that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is going to call a snap general election.

3. Russian President Vladimir Putin left the G20 summit in Brisbane, Australia, early, saying he needed sleep after “after enduring hours of browbeating by a succession of Western leaders urging him to drop his support for secessionists in eastern Ukraine,” The Guardian reports.



4. Facebook is secretly working on a new professional website that would allow users to keep their personal profile separate from their work profile, the Financial Times reports.

5. Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi has warned that Britain leaving the European Union would be a disaster.

6. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has decried alleged cooperation between the US and Iran in the fight against the Jihadist group Islamic State (also known as ISIS or ISIL).



7. The White House has confirmed the death of US aid worker Peter Kassig after the review of a video released by the Islamic State group.



8. A case of bird flu has been confirmed at a duck breeding farm in Yorkshire.

9. New amateur video claims to show the immediate aftermath of the MH17 crash in eastern Ukraine in July.

10. Bill Cosby will not respond to allegations that the actor sexually assaulted women in the past.

And finally …

The Leonid meteor shower will be visible tonight.

