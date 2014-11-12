The 10 Most Important Things In The World Right Now

REUTERS/Jason Lee US President Obama speaks at a joint news conference with Chinese President Jinping at the Apec summit, Nov. 12, 2014.

Good morning! Here’s what you need to know for Wednesday.

1. US President Obama and Chinese President Jinping reached a landmark climate deal, with the US pledging to slash greenhouse gas emissions by 26-28% by 2025 from 2005-levels and China agreeing to reach peak carbon emissions by 2030.

2. The climate agreement signals the first time ever that China, the world’s top carbon polluter, has committed to a greenhouse gas emissions cap.

3. Scientists are making final preparations to deploy the Philae probe from the Rosetta spacecraft and land it on a comet, marking a space history first.

4. Japan’s Nikkei soared to a 7-year high on Wednesday on news that President Shinzo Abe is preparing to call a snap vote and potentially delay a national sales tax hike planned for October 2015.

5. Sierra Leone will pay $US5,000 (£3,140 pounds) to the family of any health worker who dies of Ebola from treating an infected patient.

6. The European Court of Justice set a precedent in a ruling that says member states can deny certain payments to unemployed EU citizens who move there just to claim benefits.

7. Spotify CEO Daniel Ek wrote a blog post defending the amount of money the streaming service pays to artists, noting that Taylor Swift was on track to earn at least $US6 million this year before she pulled her entire music catalogue from the service last week.

8. An icy blast of air from the Arctic has caused temperatures to drop dramatically in about two-thirds of the continental US.

9. YouTube signed a licensing deal with independent record companies, a partnership that opens the door “to introduce a long-planned subscription feature to compete with online music outlets like Spotify and Rhapsody,” The New York Times reports.

10. Thomas Piketty’s ‘Capital’ has won Business Book of the Year, which comes with a £30,000 prize.

And finally …

The lemur who starred in the children’s show “Zaboomafoo” has died at the age of 20.

