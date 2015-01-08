The 10 Most Important Things In The World Right Now

REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth A woman holds a placard that reads, ‘I am Charlie’, during a vigil to pay tribute to the victims of a shooting by gunmen at the offices of weekly satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in Paris, at Trafalgar Square in London January 7, 2015.

Good morning! Here’s what you need to know for Thursday.

1. Police are still on the hunt across Paris for two suspects involved in Wednesday’s deadly shooting at French weekly magazine Charlie Hebdo, brothers Said and Cherif Kouachi.



2. One suspect in the Charlie Hebdo terrorist attack, 18-year-old Hamyd Mourad, voluntarily turned himself over to police.

3. French Prime Minister Manuel Valls told French radio that several arrests were made overnight as part of the investigation into the Paris attack.



4. A day of mourning will be held in France on Thursday to pay tribute to the 12 people killed in the Charlie Hebdo assault, including the weekly’s chief editor, three cartoonists, and two police officers.

5. Strong currents in the Java Sea are thwarting efforts by Indonesian divers to reach the tail of the submerged AirAsia flight, found on Wednesday, in hopes of finding the black box.

6. The FBI said Wednesday that it’s positive North Korea was behind the cyber attack on Sony Pictures last month.

7. Sri Lankans began voting on Thursday in the tightest election in decades between president Mahinda Rajapakse and main opposing candidate Maithripala Sirisena.

8. The head of the UN’s fight against Ebola has called out the West African governments of Liberia, Sierra Leone, and Guinea for their lack of coordination in combating the virus.

9. Standard Chartered is reportedly closing its stock broking, equity research, and equity listing desks worldwide, resulting in 200 job cuts, Reuters said.

10. “The Interview,” the comedy believed to have triggered the North Korean cyber attack on Sony Pictures, will be widely released in cinemas in the UK and Ireland on Feb. 6.

And finally …

Scientists have discovered a new antibiotic, teixobactin, that can kill serious infections in mice without encountering any detectable resistance.

