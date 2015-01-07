The 10 Most Important Things In The World Right Now

REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz German Chancellor Angela Merkel chats with British Prime Minister David Cameron during a welcome ceremony in Berlin, May 21, 2010.

Good morning! Here’s what you need to know for Wednesday.

1. Crews have found the tail of the crashed AirAsia plane in the Java Sea after recovering debris and bodies last week.



2. Brent crude dropped below $US50 for the first time in six years.

3. British Prime Minister David Cameron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel will hold talks in London, where Cameron will discuss his interest in limiting the flow of EU immigrants into Britain.



4. Hong Kong will reveal on Wednesday new proposals for how the city should elect its next leader.

5. North Korea has reportedly added 6,000 people to its “cyber army.”

6. The oldest time capsule in America, buried by Paul Revere, Samuel Adams, and William Scollay in 1795, has been opened, revealing old newspapers, coins, and other artifacts from the late 18th century.

7. Over 500 pages of minutes from Bank of England meetings show the degree to which British regulators misjudged the magnitude of the 2008 financial crisis.

8. Shell has agreed to a $US84 million settlement (£55 million) with residents in the Niger Delta for two massive oil spills in 2008 and 2009.

9. Brazil has appointed a well-known climate-change sceptic as its minister of science.



10. 13 people parachuted to safety in New Zealand after their skydiving plane experienced mechanical failure.

And finally …

Intel has unveiled a computer that’s the size of a button and named Curie.

