The 10 Most Important Things In The World Right Now

REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon People visit ice sculptures illuminated by coloured lights during the opening day of the 31st Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province, January 5, 2015.

Good morning! Here’s what you need to know for Tuesday.

1. Divers have recovered five major parts of wreckage from AirAsia Flight 8501, but have yet to find the crucial “black box.”



2. French president Francois Hollande said in an interview Monday that Western nations should ease existing sanctions on Russia.

3. Thousands of anti-immigrant protesters from the Pegida movement, a German acronym for Patriotic Europeans Against Islamization of the West, demonstrated in Dresden, Germany, on Monday.



4. SpaceX will launch one of its Falcon 9 rockets at 6:20 a.m. ET (11:20 p.m. GMT) on an unmanned cargo trip to the International Space Station and then attempt to land the first stage of the rocket on a floating barge.

5. A cargo ship carrying luxury cars, valued at £30 million ($US45 million), was deliberately grounded onto a sandbank off the English coast to prevent it from capsizing.

6. Ireland will be the first European country in nearly 16 years to sell beef to the United States after a ban on beef imports, enacted in late 1990s during the mad cow disease epidemic across Europe, was lifted last year.

7. In a keynote at CES, Samsung said that by 2017, 90% of its products will focus on the Internet of Things, a term used to describe everyday objects that are connected to the internet that can communicate with one another through sensors.

8. As wildfires burn across Western Australian, scientists said that 2014 was the country’s third-hottest year since records began in 1910.

9. Toyota is giving away more than 5,000 patent licenses for its fuel-cell cars to encourage other automakers to break into the new industry.

10. South Korea said on Tuesday that it found cattle infected with foot-and mouth disease for the first time in more than three years.

And finally …

The annual Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival opened on Monday, Jan. 5, in one of the coldest cities in China and will last three months.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.