The 10 Most Important Things In The World Right Now

REUTERS/Francois Lenoir Belgian police inspect the entrance of an apartment in central Verviers, a town between Liege and the German border, in the east of Belgium January 15, 2015.

Good morning! Here’s what you need to know for Friday.

1. Police arrested 12 people Thursday night suspected of helping the gunmen in last week’s Pairs terror attacks.

2. Two suspected jihadists were killed and one suspect was

arrested during a police anti-terrorist raid in the Belgian city of Verviers.

3. German police have arrested two people in Berlin as part of a raid on properties linked to radical Islamic Salafists.



4.More than 20 people are missing after a tugboat sank in the Yangtze River in eastern china.

5. A UBS note predicts that Venezuela has an 82% of collapsing within a year as it will no longer be able to make payments to foreign investors due to falling oil prices.

6. The US and UK will launch staged cyber attacks on commercial banks in London and on Wall Street as part of a new counterterrorism partnership.

7. The US will deploy more than 400 troops to help train Syrian rebels to fight the Islamic State.



8. Hong Kong has charged three student leaders in the pro-democracy protests with “inciting others to join an illegal assembly.”

9. US Secretary of State John Kerry will meet with French President Francois Hollande to patch things up after the White House admitted it made a mistake by not sending a senior American official to the unity march in Paris on Sunday.

10.A new study finds that ocean life faces mass extinction.

And finally …

Tom Hardy won’t be starring in Warner Bros.’ anticipated “Suicide Squad” movie anymore.



