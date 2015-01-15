The 10 Most Important Things In The World Right Now

REUTERS/Ammar Awad Mourners gather for the burial ceremony in Jerusalem for the victims of last Friday’s attack on a Paris grocery, January 13, 2015.

Good morning! Here’s what you need to know for Thursday.

1. Indonesian divers will hunt for more bodies from the crashed AirAsia jet, a day after the main body of the plane was found.

2. Pope Francis will land in the Philippine capital of Manila Thursday as part of his five-day trip to Asia.

3. US casino giant Caesars Entertainment filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

4. Beijing issued a yellow alert Thursday as its air quality index soared past hazardous levels.

5. Climate researchers reported Wednesday that previous studies had slightly overestimated the amount of sea-level rise in the 20th century.

6. New satellite images from Amnesty International show the extensive damage to the small town of Baga in northeast Nigeria from an alleged attack by Boko Haram.

7. China’s Xiaomi unveiled its Mi Note in Beijing, its challenger to Apple’s iPhone 6 Plus.

8. France announced on Wednesday that it was sending a military aircraft carrier, the Charles de Gaulle, to the Middle East to work with the US-led coalition fighting Islamic State militants.

9. SpaceX said last week’s failed attempt to land its Falcon 9 rocket on a floating ocean platform occurred because the rocket’s guiding fins did not have enough hydraulic fluid, causing the object to crash land.

10. Saudi Arabia is building a 600-mile-long “Great Wall” to separate the country from Iraq and protect itself from ISIS.

And finally …

Newcastle beaches in Australia have been closed for five days in a row after repeated sightings of the largest great white shark the region has ever seen.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.