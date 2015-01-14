The 10 Most Important Things In The World Right Now

REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte Pope Francis arrives to lead mass in Colombo, January 14, 2015

1. The new issue of French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo was released Wednesday and it sold out on newsstands within minutes.

2. Paris is still on high alert as the hunt continues for accomplices of the gunmen in several terrorist attacks on the city last week.

3. Pope Francis is in Sri Lanka where at least a million worshippers are expected to attend the papal mass on the seafront in the capital Colombo.

Japan approved its largest-ever defence budget, allocating 4.98 trillion yen ($US41.97 billion) for the year to March 2016.

5. Russia says inflation could hit 17% by March as the ruble continues to fall amid declining oil prices.

6. Indonesian officials say that within a week they will be able to get crucial information from the black box recorders retrieved from the crashed AirAsia jet.



7. The European Commission says talks between the EU and US over a comprehensive free trade are facing “huge scepticism.“

8. A survey published Wednesday reveals almost half of British Jewish people fear they have no long-term future in Britain or Europe.



9. A fourth ship has joined the search for missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 over an unmapped patch of the sea floor around 1,600 km (1,000 miles) west of the Australian city of Perth.

10. Craft marketplace Etsy is reportedly planning an IPO this quarter.



Mexican restaurant chain Chipotle has stopped serving pork in its burrito and bowl dishes for the first time due to an issue with a supplier.

